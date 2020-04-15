Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Angus Cockburn Sells 252,858 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) insider Angus Cockburn sold 252,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £323,658.24 ($425,754.06).

Shares of LON:SRP traded down GBX 9.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 126.30 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 97 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 150.25.

Get Serco Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on SRP shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.78 ($2.18).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.