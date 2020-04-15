Sentinel (SENT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $41,335.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000418 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 160.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

