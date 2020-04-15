Sentient Coin Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $333,195.34 and approximately $4,985.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded down 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.01070401 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00055614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034891 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174330 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00239314 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007580 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00054361 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

