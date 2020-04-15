Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMICY. Macquarie lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 47,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,676. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.