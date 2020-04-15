Selfkey 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $416,650.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC and Binance. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $416,650.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00055006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.65 or 0.04359523 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014799 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005462 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Binance, ABCC, IDEX, RightBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

