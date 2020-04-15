Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Trading Down 12.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)’s share price was down 12.2% during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$1.25. The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.15, approximately 292,920 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 716,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$2.15 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$66,820.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at C$765,780.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of $219.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$722.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Secure Energy Services Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.