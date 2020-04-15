Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,878 shares.The stock last traded at $1.73 and had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Second Sight Medical Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 994.14% and a negative return on equity of 183.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Second Sight Medical Products Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.