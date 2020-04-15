Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 44,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $46.88.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.05 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,562,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,385,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 363,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

