SDL (LON:SDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SDL (LON:SDL) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SDL stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 448 ($5.89). The company had a trading volume of 42,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.51 million and a PE ratio of 23.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 466.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 547.40. SDL has a fifty-two week low of GBX 367 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 640 ($8.42).

SDL

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

