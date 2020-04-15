SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WORX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,402,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.
About SCWorx
See Also: S&P/TSX Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.