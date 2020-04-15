SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WORX traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,402,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,165. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.55. SCWorx has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

