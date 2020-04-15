Scotiabank Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTS. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.33.

FTS traded down C$2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,894. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. Fortis has a twelve month low of C$41.52 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.55.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8699997 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

