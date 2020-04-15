Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 79,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,306. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

