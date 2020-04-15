Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $51.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,269.23. 2,467,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,217.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,314.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

