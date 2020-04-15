Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,816,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

