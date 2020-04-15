Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.93.

3M stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,677. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

