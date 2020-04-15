Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Reduced by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.69. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $81.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.