Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,491 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. 86,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,812. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $81.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

