Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.96. 8,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,243. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

