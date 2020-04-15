Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Boosted by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 748,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 377,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45,259 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $21.47. 307,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,452,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

