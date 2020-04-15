SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s (SDR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDR. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,895 ($38.08) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,582 ($33.96) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,521.67 ($33.17).

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock traded down GBX 178 ($2.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,410 ($31.70). The stock had a trading volume of 608,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,567.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,057.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s previous dividend of $35.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,414 ($44.91) per share, for a total transaction of £273.12 ($359.27). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total transaction of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,312.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

