SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.596 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.95.

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

