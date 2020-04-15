SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.596 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.
SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $19.95.
SBM OFFSHORE NV/ADR Company Profile
