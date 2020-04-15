Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price was down 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.21, approximately 2,890,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,036,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sasol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

