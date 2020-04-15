Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $172.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.03. The stock had a trading volume of 207,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,496. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,145,000 after buying an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,100,000 after buying an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,343,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.