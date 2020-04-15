Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Receives GBX 679.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 679.29 ($8.94).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sanne Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Sanne Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

Shares of SNN traded down GBX 43 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 591 ($7.77). 86,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The company has a market cap of $882.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89. Sanne Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 569.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 597.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.