Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) to Market Perform

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

REMYY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,463. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

