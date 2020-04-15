SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDVKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 39,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,333. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

