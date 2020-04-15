Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives $143.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.63.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SAFM traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.21. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

