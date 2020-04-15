Salem Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Salem Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 3.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. 20,296,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,674,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.