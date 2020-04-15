Salem Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Salem Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $2,915,000. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 83,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 23,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 22,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.90.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,769,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,140,889. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

