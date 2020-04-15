Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.0% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. 13,784,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.