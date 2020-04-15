Salem Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.8% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

MSFT traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.70. 52,061,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,001,768. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

