Saga’s (SAGA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SAGA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Saga in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Saga from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of SAGA stock traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 14.76 ($0.19). The company had a trading volume of 5,486,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. Saga has a one year low of GBX 12.51 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 61.80 ($0.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.62.

In other Saga news, insider James Quin purchased 108,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,055.46 ($52,690.69).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

