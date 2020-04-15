SafeCapital 24 Hour Volume Hits $791,152.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00015638 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $791,152.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00328494 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00416078 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006253 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,465,821 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,182 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

