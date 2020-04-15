Sabre Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 3,400 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,416 call options.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after buying an additional 3,473,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,353,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after purchasing an additional 979,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 1,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sabre by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,646,000 after purchasing an additional 685,428 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SABR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

