Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 273 ($3.59) to GBX 272 ($3.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 290.50 ($3.82).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 280 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 229,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,083. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.01. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $695.00 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 8.10 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

