Ryo Currency Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $130,780.58 and $261.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,721.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.02330927 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.08 or 0.03288864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00599474 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.54 or 0.00811440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00077573 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00532222 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,586,417 coins and its circulating supply is 19,469,105 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

