Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $54.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, insider John J. Diez purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $123,630.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $681,780 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.23. 40,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.92. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

