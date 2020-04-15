Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rubicon Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

RBCN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.73% of Rubicon Technology worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

