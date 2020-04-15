Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rubicon Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
RBCN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,878. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $10.09.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
