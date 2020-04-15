Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,470 ($32.49) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,118.30 ($27.87).

LON RDSA traded down GBX 99 ($1.30) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,346 ($17.71). 7,917,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,431.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

