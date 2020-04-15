Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,274.95 ($29.93).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,421 ($18.69) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,010.58. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.