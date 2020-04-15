Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 227.60 ($2.99).

RBS stock traded down GBX 10.65 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 104.30 ($1.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,621,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

