Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $279.00

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $279.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lendingtree from $375.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Lendingtree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on Lendingtree from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE traded down $17.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,894. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $434.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.90. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.42 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth $13,378,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lendingtree during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

