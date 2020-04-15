Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Insiders purchased a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560 over the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,076,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,626,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,913 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

