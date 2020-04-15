Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISBC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Investors Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 735,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,566,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,344,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

