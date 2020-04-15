Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Price Target to C$1.00

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.29.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.11.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$658.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$744.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Just Energy Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

