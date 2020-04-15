Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target to $1.00

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.59.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.84. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $498.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

