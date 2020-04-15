Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target to $14.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

PPRQF opened at $9.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.46.

