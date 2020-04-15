Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AX.UN. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$9.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.18.

Shares of TSE AX.UN traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 519,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$5.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

