Rotork (LON:ROR) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 275 ($3.62) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on Rotork in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) target price (down previously from GBX 320 ($4.21)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 284.09 ($3.74).

Shares of ROR traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 230.20 ($3.03). The company had a trading volume of 1,693,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 245.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 300.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 13 ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1375.3407832 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

