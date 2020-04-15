Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rosehill Resources had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.

NASDAQ:ROSE opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Rosehill Resources has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROSE. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

